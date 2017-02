Beverly Jeanne West, age 64, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away Feb. 22, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona.

Beverly was born April 14, 1952, in Prescott, Arizona.

Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at LDS Church, Chino Valley, Arizona.

Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home.