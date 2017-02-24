Update: HUSD school phones back online

Update: 1:20 p.m.

All district and school phones and all network resources and internet are back online. Thank you everyone for your patience while we worked to get everything back up and running.

Original post:

Servers and phones for schools and administrative offices of Humboldt Unified School District are currently down.

According to a post on the district's. Facebook page, all schools do have electricity, but incoming and outgoing phone calls are currently unavailable.

Watch the HUSD Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/Officialhumboldtunified/