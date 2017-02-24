Friday Catchall: Ban everything, even ballot issues?

The Friday Catchall:

• BAN TOO FAR? – When is (blank) too much? Fill in the blank.

The 1977 movie “A Bridge Too Far,” an epic war film based on the 1974 book of the same name, was about an effort intended to allow the Allies to seize several occupied bridges, with the objective of ending the war. The name for the film allegedly comes from a Lieutenant-General who told the operation’s architect: “I think we may be going a bridge too far.”

The idea is, considering that the town was razed in the effort, “at what cost” do we proceed?

Optimistically, for instance, laws are made to protect us.

A piece of legislation is advancing through the Arizona Legislature designed to punish people who riot and destroy property. The catch is our lawmakers are trying to stop the carnage before it happens.

Good idea, except the bill as written appears to allow police the power to arrest anyone who is involved in a peaceful demonstration that may turn bad – even before anything actually occurs.

Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said during the debate: “Wouldn’t you rather stop a riot before it starts? Do you really want to wait until people are injuring each other, throwing Molotov cocktails, picking up barricades and smashing them through businesses in downtown Phoenix?”

The law also would permit police to arrest those who are planning events.

That reminds me, keeping with my movie theme, of Tom Cruise’s 2002 film “Minority Report,” in which people are jailed or accused of a crime that they have yet to commit. They are arrested for merely thinking about committing the crime.

What about guilt by association? What if the person next to you breaks a window, triggering a riot, and you were an innocent bystander? Authorities also could seize your assets? Too bad!?

So we’ll do this for riots, but the woman fearing her ex is told he has to break the order of protection or commit a crime before police can do anything?

Folks, sometimes laws go too far.

• BALLOT ISSUES – A move in Phoenix is underway to make it harder for Arizonans to create their own laws.

I think it’s because of the effort to legalize marijuana, for example, which was born by groups elsewhere in the United States coming here trying to get their measure passed.

It’s not a homegrown or grassroots effort. Its beginnings – and funding – come from outside our borders. They also had to hire signature collectors for the petitions.

One has to wonder if we, Arizonans, really want these things. So some lawmaker says, “That’s wrong, let’s pass a law!”

OK, except through legislative tinkering they could make it more difficult to get anything on a ballot.

In a state where recall elections are too easy and some ballot measures are not checked well enough ahead of approval (and they end up in mired in the courts), … what, now we’re going to clamp down on any efforts by citizens?

Supporters say we’ll always have our ability to vote the lawmakers out – the ultimate power. Sure, except when lawmakers also want to tweak a voter-approved measure because they just don’t like it.

Seems our politicians want all the control, before and after anything or everything we do.

Our state lawmakers are becoming like what they hate. The federal government often blackmails the states – “if you enact that, you’ll lose highway funding” – but our legislators do the same to the cities and towns.

Really, I’ve met only a handful of state lawmakers that I like or whose actions I approve of.

The rest of them must think we’re not watching.

Have fun with that!