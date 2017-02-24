Editorial: America needs to be safe, and welcoming

The U.S. government’s National Counter-Terrorism Center estimated in an in-depth 2011 report that between 82 to 97 percent of the victims of terrorist attacks are Muslims.

Islamic State terrorists are killing Muslims in the towns they control, beheading them in public squares, and raping their women and girls. They steal without a second thought and blow up ancient religious shrines. These are not men of any faith, they are monsters.

No religion has suffered at their hands more than Islam. In addition to that, the people of Syria have had to endure a brutal civil war, which started nearly six years ago.

Human rights groups have charged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with hanging thousands of his people. He has bombed cities relentlessly, often targeting hospitals. Food, water, and safe shelter have been difficult to come by in Aleppo.

Most Americans were moved by that photo of a 5-year-old boy sitting in the back of an ambulance just after he was pulled from rubble. It moved us because we are not monsters.

The United States of America has always been a home for refugees. Nearly all of our ancestors came from somewhere else, and in many of their cases they were fleeing harsh conditions and hoping for a better future. America has always welcomed them.

Since President Obama put a temporary halt on immigrants in 2011, the United States has put in place the most stringent vetting program in the history of the world. Not a single refugee who has gone through that program has committed a terrorist attack against our citizens.

If the current vetting system can be improved, it should be. If the current system falls short, then President Trump has a duty to fix it and a temporary ban makes sense.

No one wants to allow terrorists into our nation, and yes, our government should do everything possible to keep them out. But starting a program of targeting Muslims is more likely to enflame people living here already to carry out attacks, similar to Boston, San Bernardino and Orlando, which were all carried out by citizens of this nation.

If President Trump sees problems with the current vetting system, he should say what they are. By making this process transparent, it will be easier for everyone to accept.

This editorial board is divided. There are some who support President Trump’s proposed temporary travel ban, and there are those who oppose it because of humanitarian concerns. What we all agree on is if there is a ban, it needs to be temporary, and it should not just target Muslims.

As President George W. Bush said in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks:

“America counts millions of Muslims amongst our citizens, and Muslims make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country. Muslims are doctors, lawyers, law professors, members of the military, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, moms and dads. And they need to be treated with respect. In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect.”