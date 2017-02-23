‘Witch Child’ filmmakers submit trailer to film festivals

Though the trailer for “Witch Child” was made really quickly after shooting for the film wrapped, the filmmakers ran into a bit of an issue during post-production, said Director and Producer Andrew Johnson-Schmit. The sound, including the music, recording the actor’s dialogue and sound effects, were going to be done by Matt Jackson, who abruptly passed away, he said. As such, they’ve had to teach themselves how to do the sound, but that hasn’t stopped the filmmakers from continuing to get the word out about “Witch Child,” Johnson-Schmit said.

“In the meantime, we took the trailer and started submitting it to film festivals,” he said.

Using a website called FilmFreeway.com, which acts as a conduit to film festivals, the “Witch Child” trailer has become an entry into eight national and international film festivals, including the UK Screen One International Film Festival, the Film Trailer Festival in California, the Barcelona Planet Film Festival, Los Angeles CineFest and the Phoenix ComiCon Film Festival. The website will tell other festivals to take a look at the submission if it’s already been shown at another film festival, which is how the filmmakers were able to start submitting to international festivals, Johnson-Schmit said.

The filmmakers submit the trailer to film festivals they think it has a shot at, he said, mentioning that a few festivals have also turned it down, Johnson-Schmit said.

“We have about the same amount that we applied to that said ‘not for us,” he said. “Sometimes they have very specific things they’re looking for. That’s fine.”

The only festival the filmmakers have gone to was the Phoenix ComiCon Film Festival as it’s close and they’ve attended for the last three years, Johnson-Schmit said. However, everything else is dedicated to post-production, he said.

The first third of the film has been edited into a fine edit, where it looks like it’s going to look and work is currently being done on the special effects and sound effects, he said. The filmmakers also were able to connect with Steve Mann through a friend of a friend, Johnson-Schmit said. Mann was the sound effects editor for “The Ghost and the Darkness,” which starred Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer.

“A lot of people don’t realize when they go to see a movie at the movieplex, it’s not like they took a microphone and put it over the person’s feet and recorded their feet,” Johnson-Schmit said. “On the set, they probably don’t even record them. They add it all in post.”

The film does not yet have a release date and Johnson-Schmit said it will be done when it’s done.