Video: Coyote follows doctor into his office

A South Carolina doctor says when he showed up for work last week at his Mount Pleasant office, he was followed inside by an unexpected visitor.

Surveillance video captured what Dr Steve Poletti believes was a coyote on his heels.

"When it brushed by my leg and turned around you could see clearly it was a coyote or a wolf," said Dr Poletti of the Southeastern Spine Institute. "It kind of bared its teeth and started growling and right then obviously I knew it was a coyote.

Dr Poletti went on say that he knew he had to get out of the office.

"I put my hands up and jingled my keys and the coyote took a step back and basically I came back here and pushed the exit button and took a run for it," he told local media.