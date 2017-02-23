Sports briefly, Feb. 23, 2017

Youth soccer

PRESCOTT AYSO REGION 172 PRIDE & PREDATOR RESULTS

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF the AYSO Region 172 Prescott PRIDE and Predator soccer teams that participated in the Crossroads Cup Soccer Tournament Feb. 11 and 12 in Gilbert. They include: Coach Giles U10Boys – finished in first place and garnered Best Sportsmanship; Coach Leach U10 Girls – Finished in 2nd place; Coach Zajk U12 Boys – won Best Sportsmanship; Coach Sandefer U12 Girls – won Best Sportsmanship; Coach Nevarez and Coach Cecil U14Boys – Finished in 2nd place. Everywhere we looked we saw Prescott’s maroon jerseys. We visited many games over the weekend and saw positive coaching and well-organized sidelines, so very nice job coaches. Thank you to all referees from Region 172, especially those referees not attached to a team that just went down to help out.

And a final congrats to Bruce Giles, who had a huge weekend completing his training and passing his assessment to earn his National Referee badge.

– Submitted by Prescott AYSO

Charity golf

TOURNAMENT MARCH 17 AT ANTELOPE HILLS

THE EIGHTH ANNUAL LEPRECHAUN CHARITY OPEN golf tournament will be played on Friday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course’s South Course in Prescott with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, the tournament plans to donate $2,000 to Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS). The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $55 per person and includes green fees, cart, range balls and buffet lunch. There will be $1,400 in prizes paid out in multiple categories, including long drive, closest to the pin, shortest putt, longest putt, and gross and net team scores. Your entry fee includes a Hole-In-One contest for a new Ford Mustang from Galpin Ford. The entry deadline is Monday, March 15. Entry forms are available at: http://leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com/ (not AHGC). Questions may be directed to Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625. Your participation helps those in need! Since opening in 2009, Prescott Area Shelter Services has served about 1,700 homeless women, children and families, with a 90 percent transition rate into permanent housing. Donations help ensure that the shelters remain open year-round, serving military vets, families, women and children in the area into the future. Additional contributions to PASS are welcome.

PRIMAVERA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT APRIL 4 AT CAPITAL CANYON CLUB

THE PRIMAVERA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT will be played at the historic Capital Canyon Club course in Prescott. The tournament will be Tuesday, April 4. The 4-player team scramble format will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with continental breakfast. A Mexican buffet luncheon will follow the tournament. The tax-deductible entry fee is $125 per player and includes greens fees, cart, range balls, prizes and lunch. There will be prizes on all par-threes, including a cash prize of $5,000 for a hole-in-one, plus many special events during the course of play. Call Carol Darrow at 928-445-5382 for an entry form and information. The entry deadline is March 27. Early registration is encouraged.

Baseball

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE FINAL REGISTRATION FEB. 25

PRESCOTT LITTLE LEAGUE will conduct registration for the 2017 season for the final time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Ziegler Field. Online registration is open at: www.ezteams.com/prescottlittleleague.

VINTAGE BASE BALL: PRESCOTT CHAMPIONS OWN 4-6 RECORD

WHILE VIRTUALLY THE ENTIRE STATE of Arizona was being pummeled with rain and/or snow, one tiny spot in the Verde Valley was spared such inclement weather, and three matches of vintage base ball were played. Ft. Verde was the site of not only vintage ball, but of celebrations of the Buffalo Soldiers! The first match saw the Prescott Champions play the Ft. Verde Excelsiors in an on-again, off-again drizzle. The Champions combined awesome hitting with excellent defense in shutting out the Verdes, 26-0. Home runs by Rob “Pop” Adrian, Al “Duece” Adrian, Andy “Hot Hands” Haar and Steve “Mr. Lucky” Foli accounted for a number of runs. Mr. Lucky was visiting from the Lemont (Illinois) Quarrymen and also did a fine job of hurling the ol’ onion. Mr. Foli is fortunately married to a beautiful woman 21 years his junior; hence the nickname!! Also in this game, the Champions’ defense, for once, did not fall apart. Popups were caught, grounders fielded and fly-balls caught either in the air or on one bound. The next game featuring the Champions and the Glendale Gophers began where the Champions left off. Timely base hits and excellent base running allowed the Prescottonians to forge a 16 to 4 lead going into the next-to-last inning. Then the defensive wheels came off the old oxcart. The Gophers took advantage and tied the game! In the last inning the Gophers scored two aces, but the Champions, despite a couple of hits, could not tally any aces and lost the match, 18-16. The day’s final match was the Gophers vs. Excelsiors, with the Glendales taking that game, 22-9. The Champions’ record currently stands at 4-6. Next up for the Champions are two exhibition games featuring a team of players from two vintage ball teams from Illinois: the Chicago Salmon and the Springfield Long Nine. Additionally, a team from the Phoenix area may come up to join in the festivities. Games will take place March 4 at Ft. Verde and, as of now, will begin at noon. We welcome one and all to come out, see what this vintage base ball thing is all about and maybe even get an at-bat or two. Should you have questions or would like to participate in one manner or another, email Mike at: mradrian06@yahoo.com. Hope to see you on the 4th!

Rodeo

ROUGHSTOCK RODEO CAMP APRIL 22 AT PRESCOTT RODEO GROUNDS

THE PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION (PRCA) will be playing host to a free roughstock rodeo camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. Those of all abilities ages 8 and older are welcome. Students must pre-register to participate, as limited spots are available. To register for the PRCA Championship Rodeo Camp, register online at: www.prorodeo.com/youthrodeo.aspx. PRCA representatives say these camps are great for beginners and highly beneficial for advanced riders. “Don’t miss a chance to learn from ProRodeo’s Best,” they add. Free one-day rodeo day camps offer instruction in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. Participants will learn about safety techniques and correct spurring moves; have their riding equipment checked/fixed; learn chute procedures and how to handle livestock; work with pickup men and receive an overall review of the rodeo business. No live buck-outs. For more information, call PRCA membership development director Julie Jutten at 719-528-4729 or email her at: jjutten@prorodeo.com.

Football

ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL): PRESCOTT PATRIOTS FORMING NOW

THE ARIZONA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AzFL) is starting a new adult football team in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley called the Prescott Patriots. The team is forming now, and all positions are open. To participate, you must be at least 18 years old and have your own equipment. The 2017 season runs from February through May, with the first game scheduled for Feb. 25. This amateur club plays 11-man tackle. For more information, call team owner Shane Golay at 928-460-3734 or visit ArizonaFootballLeague.com. Games will be played in Prescott Valley and Phoenix. To contact the league, call 623-939-4877. The AzFL was established in 1994 to offer players a chance to stay in the game after high school or college. They can play in the AzFL and all of their game video is put online for coaches to view. They will stay eligible. Every junior college in Arizona has had players from the AzFL on their rosters. Most that play in the AzFL are in it for a chance to put the pads back on and hit someone as a weekend warrior. Their school, jobs and families come first. Teams practice once or twice a week. All games are played on Saturdays. Follow the AzFL at: azfl.com or arizonafootballleague.com; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaFootballLeagueAzFL/; and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/azflcom, handle @azflcom.

Tennis

TENNIS OFFERINGS AT PRESCOTT ATHLETIC CLUB

CATHY LOW is offering tennis lessons, clinics and drills at the Prescott Athletic Club, 1 Kingswood Drive. For more information, call Low at 928-308-1008 or email her at: pclow@cableone.net.