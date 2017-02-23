Smart, funny LA author reads at Yavapai College Friday

Novelist and essayist Geoff Dyer will read from his work at the Literary Southwest series at Yavapai College. The event takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Yavapai College Community Room in Bldg. 19, Prescott campus.

An audience question-and-answer session and a book signing follow the free reading.

Dyer is the author of four novels, including his most recent, “Jeff in Venice, Death in Varanasi.” New York Times reviewer Pico Iyer wrote about the book, “But the joy of his writing at its best lies in not knowing what’s coming next, and in the fluent way it throws irreverence and transport together with a confessional ease that reflects the spirit of the age.”

Dyer also has published two collections of essays: “Anglo-English Attitudes” and “Working the Room.” Five other book titles defy genres, said Jim Natal, series director of The Literary Southwest. These include “But Beautiful,” “The Missing of the Somme,” “Out of Sheer Rage,” “Yoga for People Who Can’t Be Bothered To Do It” and “The Ongoing Moment.”

In “Yoga,” Dyer tells about his travels to Amsterdam, Cambodia, Rome, Libya and to the Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert.

“Aside from being incredibly smart, he’s also quite funny in a droll British way,” Natal said.

Author Jane Smiley in her Los Angeles Times review, wrote about Dyer’s 2016 book, “White Sands: Experiences from the Outside World.”

“Dyer’s tone as he relates his frightening brush with tragedy is calm and full of curiosity, possibly as a result of eschewing drama for his entire life,” she stated.

Non-fiction titles include “Zona,” about Andrei Tarkovsky’s film “Stalker,” and “Another Great Day at Sea: Life Aboard the USS George H.W. Bush.”

Dyer lives in Los Angeles where he is Writer in Residence at University of Southern California.

For complete author and series information, visit www.yc.edu/hassayampa or call Jim Natal through Yavapai College at 928-776-2295.