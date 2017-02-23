Prep baseball: Sophomore keeps them off balance

Despite gray cloud-covered skies hanging overhead and a cold wind whipping at his heels, Prescott sophomore pitcher Jake Schulz kept his right arm red-hot.

In the Badgers’ 2017 season opener on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, Schulz allowed only two hits and struck out four in six scoreless innings, guiding the hosts to a 2-1 victory over Raymond Kellis.

“He pitched in summer [league] for us, and that’s the only ‘varsity’ experience he had,” Prescott coach Kent Winslow said. “We were just trying to keep his head above water last year. He really showed good signs last summer, and I thought, ‘He’s going to be one of our top four guys.’ ”

Prescott leadoff hitter Dawson Winslow’s RBI double off the leftfield fence in the third snapped a scoreless tie vs. effective Kellis starter Nathan Stogden, who gave up four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Badgers tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when Luke Marano walked home with the bases loaded and two outs for a 2-0 lead.

“We did a really good job of staying focused,” Dawson said. “I know a lot of times in a tight game like this, you can be like, ‘Ahh, I just want this to be over.’ Jake did an awesome job. Any time you bring a sophomore, an underclassman, in to start for you, that’s kind of a scary thing sometimes. Jake stayed down in the strike zone and didn’t allow many hits. He stayed very clear, very focused and got the job done.”

Schulz issued only one walk with nine groundball outs and five pop-outs/lineouts. He spotted a combination of fastballs, breaking balls and change-ups for strikes. Schulz retired the side in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings before exiting with no outs in the seventh.

“I had a good day with my change-up, but the curveball wasn’t there location-wise,” Schulz said. “Just throwing fastballs for a first-pitch strike is huge.”

After Schulz surrendered a leadoff single to Adrian Salazar in the seventh, coach Winslow pulled him.

“He wasn’t doing poorly, it was just time to make a change,” Winslow said. “He was still pitching well. He showed great composure for a sophomore. Shoot, he was nails.”



Griffin Hays came on in relief, allowing an RBI single on a full count to the next Kellis batter, Nate Young. Although the run was credited to Schulz, Hays retired the next three Cougars batters, including the final two by strikeout, with the tying run in scoring position to save the 2-1 victory.

This was Prescott’s first game of the annual Adam Donnenfield Tournament, played in the Phoenix area. Ironically, the contest relocated from Kellis High School to Prescott because of wet field conditions in Glendale.

Prescott (1-0), of the 4A Grand Canyon Region, and Kellis (0-1), of the 5A Metro Region, were members of Division II, Section V last season.

The Cougars edged the Badgers, 3-2, in their section clash last April in Glendale. Although they had played in a series of close games with Kellis over the past four years, the Badgers hadn’t defeated the Cougars until Wednesday.

“Every game’s been [by] one or two runs, so we’ve been really fortunate to come out on top [in previous games against Prescott in Glendale],” ninth-year Kellis coach Michael Deardoff said. “It’s been real competitive. That’s why it’s fun playing them.”

In 2016, Kellis and Prescott both lost in the second round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division II state tournament. Prescott compiled a 21-8 overall record (12-6 in power-point games), while Kellis finished 18-10 overall (11-7 in power-point contests).

These teams could very well meet again once the postseason arrives in late April/early May.

For Prescott right now, it’s all about building momentum.

“Going out and getting the first win of the season is definitely a confidence-builder,” Schulz said. “It’s always nice to play here [in Prescott]. It’s the best place in the world to play.”

Next up

The Badgers continue on with the Donnenfield Tournament at 3:45 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at Sandra Day O’Connor in Phoenix. Either Hays or lefty Justin Warren will start at pitcher.

“They’re a good club,” coach Winslow said of O’Connor. “We snuck up on them last year and beat them 1-zip [in the tourney].”

Prescott will play two more games, including 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Chandler and 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Brophy Prep in Phoenix. Last season, Prescott went 4-0 in the tournament en route to a 10-0 start.

