PAL announces finalists in annual Man, Woman and Youth awards

Prescott Area Leadership has released the list of 12 finalists for its 2017 Leader of the Year Awards. While all have made impressive contributions to the community, only four will be chosen as Man, Woman, Male and Female Youth Leaders of the Year at the annual awards dinner and fundraiser.

The event takes place at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center, 1500 E. Highway 69, Prescott.

Sponsorships or individual tickets are available online at prescottarealeadership.org/man-woman-youth-leaders. Tickets are $65 per person.

The organization invites all community members to attend the awards dinner and celebrate these remarkable finalists.

Female Youth Finalists

Amber Glisson is a senior at Bradshaw Mountain High School, President of the Interact youth service club, Community Chair for SkillsUSA, Service Coordinator for the National Honor Society, member of Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, peer mentor for the Link program, and volunteer for Boy and Girls Club.

Sarah Nguyen is a senior at Prescott High School, President of Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, member of the National Honor Society, co-founded the school’s Science Club, competes on the Varsity Track Team, has earned many awards for marksmanship, and attended the Devil Pups and special U.S. Naval Academy summer programs.

Annie Snyder is a senior at Prescott High School, member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Academic Honors Club, and Political Activism Club, President of the Leo Club, Vice President of Future Business Leaders of America, and selected for Arizona Girls State and the “We the People” competition.

Male Youth Finalists:

Mako Bennett is a senior at Bradshaw Mountain High School, National Honor Society member, MVP and captain of the Prescott Pirates Swim Team, captain of his high school swim team, in the Northwest Regional and Arizona All-State Choirs, and a representative at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference and Arizona Boys State.

Alex Daniels is a senior at the top of his Chino Valley High School class in GPA and college credits, in the honors programs at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University, on Student Council and in the National Honor Society, State Winner of National History Day, and four-year Letterman in Cross Country.

Thaddeus Martin is a high school junior at Bradshaw Mountain High School who takes courses at Embry Riddle and Yavapai College, tutors other students, is in the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and German Honor Society, is Secretary of the Interact youth service club and received a scholarship to ASU’s Joaquin Bustoz Math-Science Honors Program.

Woman of the Year Finalists

Rosemary Agneessens is a community organizer focusing on education advocacy who works with schools all over Yavapai County to educate parents and community members about the serious needs in Arizona education and empowers others to have a voice in the future of education.

Sherrie Hanna organizes the John Hanna Sr. Memorial Guns & Hoses Golf Tournament benefiting Prescott Police Explorers and the Prescott Firefighter Charities and advocates for the Downwinders program helping those entitled to government aid due to exposure to radioactive contamination or nuclear fallout.

Marnie Uhl is president/CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, president of the Humboldt Education Foundation, incoming board president of Prescott Center for the Arts, on the board for Coalition for Compassion and Justice and on the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Council of Electors, and volunteer with numerous nonprofits.

Man of the Year Finalists

Tom Benson is past president and naturalist for the Highlands Center for Natural History, served on the board of Yavapai County Education Foundation, co-chaired the Teacher of the Year program, works on increasing public school funding, and volunteers with Hungry Kids and the VA.

Jeramy Plumb is superintendent the Mountain Institute Joint Technical Education District, president of the Yavapai County Education Technology Consortium, and active in the CTE advocacy board, State Board of Education Task Force, and the Association for Career and Technical Education for Arizona.

Dan Streeter is superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District, program chair for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, on the boards for the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation, and Prescott Little League, and supports the Hungry Kids program throughout the district.