Obituary: John L. Strother

John L. Strother of Prescott Valley went home to heaven on Feb. 19, 2017, from the Northern Arizona VA Medical Center. He was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on April 15, 1931, to John Luther Strother Sr. and Leona Mae Strother.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Florence White Strother; and children Keith (Katy) Strother, Leona (Scott) Jaeger, Liz (Dennis) Carroll and Zach (Dawn) Strother; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

John served four years in the US Navy aboard the USS Yorktown (CV10) during the Korean Conflict. John’s parents and brother moved to Buckeye in the early 1950s. John owned Triangle Chemical Company in Harquahala Valley, where he consulted cotton and produce farmers and sold agrochemicals. He enjoyed the clean air and wide open land, exploring the southwestern Arizona desert with family and friends on adventurous jeep outings in the Eagle Tail, Harquahala and Saddleback Mountains. He also enjoyed boating at Lake Havasu and camping around Arizona. He served his community on the Arlington School Board and was a member Lions Club.

Upon his retirement his family relocated to Prescott. He was a longtime member of Willow Hills Baptist Church, where he served as usher and many other roles over 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Billy Jack Strother.

Services will be held at Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott, Arizona at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Ed Ministry at Willow Hills Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Information provided by survivors.