Nocturnal exhibit at Phippen Museum opens March 4

For centuries artists have displayed their technical skills by composing scenes in which light penetrates the darkness with natural sources of illumination from the moon, stars or firelight.

This exhibition demonstrates in detail how artists represent light to convey a wide range of moods: from the poetic and serene to the dark and ominous. In creating these moonlit scenes, artists have explored the landscape’s potential for drama and mystery through both vivid and stark contrasts of light and dark.

The museum is especially proud to have the thoughtful collaboration of The Eddie Basha Collection, which has provided numerous pieces of outstanding Western art.

A special opening reception and members’ preview catered by El Gato Azul takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, free for museum members and $10 for guests. Artists and organizers will be available, as will cocktails and appetizers.

A spectacular display of artful floral arrangements will be exhibited as well. The “Art to Flowers” event invites local florists with High Desert Designers to create beautiful renditions of Western fine art – in flowers. Each offers a unique 3-D vision of these 2-D paintings, on display for three days only, March 3-5.

The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 Highway 89 North. Museum admission is $7 for adults, $6 for AAA members, $5 for students with ID, and free for museum members and children 12 and younger. For more information, call 928-778-1385, or visit phippenartmuseum.org.