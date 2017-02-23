Local judge one of five nominees for Arizona Court of Appeals seat

PHOENIX – A Yavapai County Superior Court Judge is on the governor’s short list of nominees for one of two openings on the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Judge Jennifer B. Campbell, a Republican, is one of five people recommended by the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments to Gov. Doug Ducey for the two seats on Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The four other nominees for the openings created by the retirement of Judge Patricia A. Orozco and the appointment of Judge Andrew W. Gould to the Arizona Supreme Court are:

• Maria Elena Cruz, Democrat, a Judge for Yuma County Superior Court

• Mark R. Moran, Democrat, a Judge for Coconino County Superior Court

• Kenneth E. Moyer, Republican, sole practitioner of the Law Office of Kenneth E. Moyer, PLLC

• Rick A. Williams, Republican, a Judge for Mohave County Superior Court

Division One hears cases arising in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.