KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Feb. 24

Ongoing

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. The lure and lore of train travel to Prescott was a long-sought dream realized in 1882. This new exhibit chronicles the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. Featured highlight is a 20-ft-by-12-ft HO-scale model train depiction of early Prescott. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., 938-445-3122.

“The World of Miniature” Exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. A grand event of tiny proportions, bringing together artists who create miniature art. On display through March 25. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Friday, Feb. 24

Leather Workers Trade Show exhibition and vendor show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. In its fourth year in Prescott, it’s a chance to see what functional and artistic leatherwork is available with 56 vendors and 36 workshops, and more.

Friday Night Movie: “Sully,” 4 p.m., at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Based on true story of the pilot behind the “Miracle on the Hudson,” drama/biography, rated PG-13. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Oscar-nominated live-action short films, 6:30 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Yavapai College Film and Media Arts Program continues its pre-Oscar screenings, with a showing of this year’s live-action nominees. The films feature a broad range of themes and storytelling styles: Sing (dir. Kristof Deak) Hungary, 25 minutes; Silent Nights (dir. Aske Bang) Denmark, 30 minutes; Timecode (dir. Juanjo Gimenez Pena) Spain, 15 minutes; Ennemis Interieurs (dir. Selim Aazzazi) France, 28 minutes; La Femme et la TGV (dir. Timo von Gunten) Switzerland, 30 minutes. Tickets: $10 general admission and $5 for students from any school. www.ycpac.com.

SOLD OUT - Wine, Women & Song, an evening with Song of the Pines Chorus, 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Event Center at Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1989 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott. Special guest quartets Ms. Cellaneous and Boomerang. Reception at 6:30, show at 7. Cast party after the performance. Admission includes two glasses of wine and light snacks; no-host bar available. 530-927-7241.

Literary Southwest Series: Geoff Dyer, 7 p.m. at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. (Susan N. Webb Community Room, Building 19, Room 147). Dyer, a novelist, essayist and literary critic will read from his work. An audience Q-and-A and book signing will follow the reading. Free, open to the public. Jim, 928-775-2295.

“Disco Inferno - A Boogie Wonderland Concert Celebration,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Presented by Lonely Street Productions, the name says it all - this is one hot ticket! Put on your boogie shoes and get ready to dance! It’s a “Celebration” where hits like “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “YMCA,” and “Stayin Alive” will have all you “Dancing Queens” and “Boogie Knights” grooving under the mirror ball! Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Leather Workers Trade Show exhibition and vendor show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. In its fourth year in Prescott, it’s a chance to see what functional and artistic leatherwork is available with 56 vendors and 36 workshops, and more.

“Calendar Girls,” 2 and 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Spaghetti dinner with raffle and door prizes, 5 to 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer in Prescott Valley. Hosted by American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108 Auxiliary, to raise money to sponsor candidates to Girls’ State in summer of 2017. Dinner is $10. Raffle for military statue; tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Call 928-759-9385 for tickets to the event.

59th Street Bridge - Simon and Garfunkel Tribute, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Simon and Garfunkel’s insightful lyrics and harmonies dominated the charts in the ’60s and ’70s along with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. They were the first duo to have graced the charts with over 17 top 100 hits. 59th Street Bridge brings back the magic and melody of this classic duo with “spot on” perfection. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday Night Talk Series, The Paradox of Perfection: The Teaching of Oneness in a World of Strife, 7 p.m. at Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Relive the era of “In the Mood” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo” with the most sought-after Big Band around. Tickets: $30 - $44. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Leather Workers Trade Show exhibition and vendor show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. In its fourth year in Prescott, it’s a chance to see what functional and artistic leatherwork is available with 56 vendors and 36 workshops, and more.

“Calendar Girls,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Legends of the Celtic Harp performs at the Granite Peak UU Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., at 2 p.m. A musical journey into the heart of a legendary instrument, three of the premier Celtic harpers in the world, Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, have created a dramatic ensemble that takes you deep into the myths, stories, magic and fabled history of this most captivating instrument. Tickets: general admission, $15; seniors, $12; students, $10; and a family of four, $30. brownpapertickets.com/event/2777536.

Monday, Feb. 27

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Threads of Southwest Heritage: A cultural history of Art in the New World,” 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by Prescott Art Docent, Sandra Hennigan. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10:00 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Calendar at prescottartdocents.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Mardi Gras Lunch and Entertainment with Bert, the Clarinet King, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. Free; but you must RSVP for lunch. 928-775-3563.

Thursday, March 2

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Plants, Inspiring the People: Reflections on Hualapai Ethnobotany of the Grand Canyon”, 5 p.m., Prescott Pubic Library, 215 Goodwin St., Prescott. Carrie Cannon, an ethnobotanist for the Hualapai Department of Cultural Resources, will share the crucial role of plant knowledge within the Hualapai Tribe and how these resources are still being passed down to future generations through programs like the Hualapai Ethnobotany Youth Project Funding, provided by Friends of the Prescott Public Library. Additional funding is provided by Arizona Humanities Council.

A World of Music with Todd Green 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Using unique instruments from cultures all over the world, Todd blends today’s latest technology to create multilayered sound tapestries as he adds instruments one by one. Tickets: $5; children free with an adult. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Stage Too! Readers Theatre, presents “Men Are Dogs,” a uniquely funny take on relationships, 7 p.m. March 2-4, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina Street, Prescott. Cost is $5 at the door. No tickets.

Friday, March 3

Golden Dragon Acrobats 7:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. See the elite Chinese performers whose grace, fearlessness and pageantry earned them two trips to Broadway. Tickets: $30 - $48. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, March 4

Stage Too! Readers Theatre, presents “Men Are Dogs,” a uniquely funny take on relationships, 1 p.m., Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley. Cost is $5 at the door. No tickets.