Finding a family doctor in Prescott getting harder

The days of the family doctor who treated mother, father, children, and even grandparents and grandchildren, has gone the way of the Conestoga wagon.

One-doctor family, or primary care, practices are now virtually extinct. In the last four months, two longtime family practitioners have retired their practices and several others are approaching retirement.

In Prescott, there are less than a handful of independent group practices and no more than 10 family doctors and internists accepting new patients. In some of those cases, too, there are insurance restrictions.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s PhysicianCare service has a longer list of doctors, including for area communities beyond Prescott, but the numbers of those accepting new patients is similar. Appointments with these doctors can take up to three months or more.

“Prescott is a microcosm of what is happening across the nation,” declared Dr. Anthony Torres, an internal medicine practitioner who is now Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer.

Jill and Darwin Larson discovered the shortage when they relocated from San Diego to Prescott last June.

Retired and Medicare-eligible, the couple started a search for new doctors almost immediately upon making Prescott their home.

“I was hoping to arrange my yearly physical with a female internist or family practice doctor,” Larson said. “I asked everyone I met for a recommendation. No one had one; their doctors were full and not taking patients or their doctor was about to retire and taking no one, or was not a Medicare provider.”

She said some people she met just suggested she go to an urgent care center if she needed medical attention.

“We had no difficulty finding good specialist care, but a family doctor for us has been a real challenge,” Larson said.

Even with the hospital’s referral line, Lawson said she was only able to find three doctors accepting new patients, and none of them were female.

“We now have medical care that we can turn to but it has taken us seven months to find it,” Larson said. “This part of moving to Prescott has been extremely stressful for us.”

As a couple who has lived in five different states, in cities and rural communities, Larson said she has never had such a difficult time accessing medical care. She does not want to see this detract from Prescott’s appeal as a retirement haven.

She said the city has a reputation as an idyllic retirement community “and is lovely in so many ways.”

“The recruitment of internist and family practice specialists should be a top priority,” Larson said.

Torres does not disagree with Larson’s assessment.

YRMC hired a recruiter to do just what Larson proposed. YRMC has had recent additions to the staff, including family medicine provider Dr. Michael Lacaze in Prescott Valley. In Lacaze’s short tenure, however, he already has some 750 patients and the average family care patient load is between 1,500 and 2,000, Torres said.

The father of four children, Lacaze said he opted to pursue family medicine because it suited his personal and professional goals, offering him the chance to treat patients from birth to death. He particularly welcomes the focus on preventive medicine to enhance a person’s lifestyle over time, and assuring proper coordination with any specialty care an individual might require.

“I’m the quarterback of the patient care team,” Lacaze said.

Reasons for the shift away from family practice are multifaceted, starting with the reality that medical school enrollments are down because of cost, job market opportunities and lifestyle, Torres said. Top that with those students opting for specialty practices such that there are national shortages in family and internal medicine as well as in pediatrics. Some internists, too, are opting to become hospitalists, providers who treat just hospitalized patients, rather than perform outpatient care, he said.

YRMC has made strides in coping with this change, particularly with adding to the supply of nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

“If you have a limited number of doctors, you want to utilize physicians to the highest level of their training,” he said.

The notion that every person’s medical needs must be attended to by a physician needs to be readjusted, Torres said. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants can treat patients with both routine and chronic care needs more expeditiously, with the doctors then saved for those with more complex medical needs, Torres said.

“The tradition of one doctor, one patient is not what we’re going to have in the future,” Torres concluded.