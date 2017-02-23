Glenn Miller Orchestra puts folks ‘In the Mood’ at YCPAC this Saturday

The first Glenn Miller Orchestra, formed in 1937, lasted only a few weeks. Despondent at its failure, Miller tried a new tactic: a clarinet-based melody line, with tenor and alto sax harmonies. In 1938, with their new sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra began breaking records wherever they played.

Saturday night, YCPAC hosts the jumpin’, singin’ 18-piece orchestra that swings with the legacy of Glenn himself, and hits like “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”



The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs Saturday night, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m., in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Tickets are $30 to $44, and available at the YCPAC Box Office, by calling 928-776-2000, or visiting ycpac.com.