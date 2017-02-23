‘Elf Jr. – The Musical’ keeps the holiday spirit rolling

Essentials “Elf, Jr — The Musical,” directed by Kelsey Claire, runs March 2-4 at 7 p.m. and March 4 at 2 p.m. It’s at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 under 18.

If you don’t know the plot of the 2003 movie “Elf,” (a) you’ve been missing out on a new holiday tradition, and (b) how could you miss out on this new holiday tradition?

The film introduces us to Buddy the Elf, a human who (accidentally) ends up at the North Pole one Dec. 26 and grows up (and up and up) there.

Finally, having been fully immersed in Elf and Christmas culture his whole life, Buddy ventures south to New York City to find his real father.

It’s a touching movie with something for every age group.

If you haven’t seen it, and even if you have, this is your chance to experience it live, and in musical form, performed by the talented kids involved in Prescott’s Park Avenue Theater group.

“Elf Jr.” is part of the series of “Junior” versions of well-known stage plays and musicals produced at Park Avenue, and the 40-member cast ranges from 8 to 17 years old. (Yes, the 17-year-old plays Buddy.)

Helming the project is the director of the Park Avenue Theater, Kelsey Claire. This is the second show she’s directed.

One of the questions she answers most often lately is, “Why are you doing a Christmas musical in March?”

“It’s definitely unique,” she said, with a laugh. “We went back and forth on the idea because of the timing, but we essentially decided to do it, number one, because no one’s done it in town before, but number two, it’s really about family and happiness, and kindness and joy — it’s a story we can benefit from year ’round.

“It’s a fun way to tell a story of the heart,” Claire said. “The music allows the story to come to life in a new way.”

The main goal of Park Avenue Theater is to teach the children what they need to know to be confident performers, she said. “It’s really about giving the kids these experiences and

learning these aspects of theater.

“There’s absolutely no way you can come to this show and not smile,” she added.