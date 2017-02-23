Cardinals to face Cowboys in HOF game

CANTON, Ohio — Dallas and Arizona will play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3.

With Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner being inducted into the hall this year, the matchup makes sense.

For the first time, the game will be played on a Thursday night, two days before the induction ceremony.

It will be the sixth appearance in the game for the Cowboys and the fifth for the Cardinals. Dallas beat Miami 24-20 in 2013, while Arizona lost to New Orleans 17-10 in each team’s most recent appearance.

Last year’s game was canceled because the turf was unsuitable, but NFL and Hall of Fame officials have been working since then to bring the field up to standard.