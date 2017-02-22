Rimrock man dies after vehicle overturns

A Rimrock man died Friday, Feb. 17, apparently after his Jeep rolled down an embankment on Montezuma Well Road in the Verde Valley, the Sheriff’s Office reported this week.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a vehicle rollover on Forest Road 119 (Montezuma Well Road), about one mile off Forest Road 618, outside of Rimrock.

Callers to the YCSO indicated finding a Jeep down an embankment with a man lying on the ground nearby, according to a news release. They approached the man and he appeared to be dead. When deputies arrived, personnel from the Lake Montezuma Fire Department were already on scene and confirmed the death.

The victim has since been identified as 42-year-old Justin Hill of Rimrock. The cause is under investigation and pending a report from the Medical Examiner along with follow-up by YCSO deputies.

Anyone who has further information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260. Refer to case number 17-005982.