Obituary: Patricia Lynne Kendall (Patty)

Patricia Lynne Kendall (Patty) 4/23/66 - 2/8/17. Born in Mountain View, California, Patty passed away after residing 20 years in Prescott, Arizona. She was the essence of faith, family, music, aquatics and humor. Patty graduated from Homestead High School, UC San Diego, and received her MA in psychology from NAU-Flagstaff. A member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyvale and associate member of American Lutheran Church in Prescott, where her many talents involved her in Good News Puppets, Beautiful Signers, anything musical, and always a helping hand. Her aquatic love led her to a lifelong career as a swimming teacher and, more recently, as coach of the Prescott Thunder Special Olympic Swim Team. She competed at the collegiate level in swimming and water polo and also enjoyed surfing, wind surfing, kayaking and scuba diving.

Patty touched everyone she met with smiles, humor, and happiness. Patty was the youngest child of Bob (deceased) and Angela Kendall; siblings include Tom (Denise, son Daniel (Marsenne), and daughter Laura Shasky (Patrick), Kathy FitzGerald (Bruce, son Ryan, and daughters Kailyn and Colleen), John (Elizabeth, son Robert, and daughters Lucinda and Ruby) all from California.

Memorial service, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m., ALC, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Yavapai Exceptional Industries, Prescott, to benefit the Prescott Thunder Special Olympic Swim Team. Contact: ksplawchan@gmail.com.

Information provided by survivors.