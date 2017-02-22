Obituary: Betty Ann Reeves Bradshaw

The life of Betty Ann Reeves Bradshaw ended peacefully Feb. 11, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 86. She was born to William “Bill” and Winifred Reeves on the family farm near Albany, Missouri, with two country doctors in attendance.

Betty Ann attended country and city schools, graduating from Westport High School at the age of 16. Following high school, she attended junior college and at the age of 18 went to work for the Hallmark greeting card company. She was one of 12 card designers who worked under the tutelage of J.C. Hall himself. Betty Ann received further art education arranged by Mr. Hall from the Kansas City Art Institute. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, Missouri. Betty Ann later received a master’s degree in art education from Arizona State University, where her dissertation was kept in the school library for several years for use as a reference resource.

When Betty Ann relocated to Phoenix, she continued her passion of art through painting, drawing, and silk screen printing. She was an active member of the Arizona Artist’s Guild and the Unitarian Universalist Church. She shared her vast knowledge of art through teaching in the Phoenix public school system as well as private classes. After her retirement from teaching, Betty Ann moved to Prescott, Arizona, which was her dream location. She was active in the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, where she had many close friends. Her friends were very important to her and she looked upon them as her extended family.

Betty Ann is survived by one brother, William Robert “Robin” Reeves and wife Delight of Stockton, Missouri; son Marc V.R. Bradshaw and grandson Parker of Ann Arbor, Michigan; daughter LuAnne Gray and husband David of Fort Scott, Kansas; grandson Kevin Gray and wife Femke of Chicago; granddaughter Sarah Gray of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces; grandnieces and grandnephews.

A celebration of life will take place at the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott, AZ, 86303 on March 26, 2017, at 1:30 p.m.

