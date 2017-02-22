Obituary: Americo “Rico” D’Amato

Americo “Rico” D’Amato, “The Barber”, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society Marley House after a long illness.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Michelina; his son Robert and his wife Giselle; his daughter Mia and her husband Bruce; two grandchildren Max and Karina; and many close friends.

Born and raised in Naples, Italy, the son of Gaetano and Maria D’Amato and the sixth child among seven siblings, he was a resident of Prescott, Arizona since 1996.

Rico married Michelina in 1956 and moved to the United States in 1958. Rico and his wife resided in Brooklyn, New York where he learned his trade as a barber. He and his wife became United States citizens in 1970. He moved his family to Los Angeles in 1970 where he ran a barber shop until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, he continued to work part time as a barber in Prescott until he fell ill in 2012.

Rico not only took pride in his family and business, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. He was always a devoted father and husband. Also, Rico was proud being an American citizen and often expressed his deep love for his adopted country: “This is the best place in the world!”

Rico had a passion for gourmet food and enjoyed hosting dinner parties at his home.

The viewing and rosary was held at Heritage Mortuary February 22. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 151 Fleury in Prescott. Rico will be interned in San Fernando California.

Information provided by survivors.