On A Mission: Prescott softball aims to continue 2016 success this spring

With only two regular senior starters on the roster, the Prescott softball team won 11 of their last 13 games last season, including a nine-game winning streak that propelled the Badgers to a Top 15 ranking and state playoff appearance.

Dreams of a state championship dwindled away with a second-round 5-0 loss to No. 4-ranked Cactus, but Prescott’s road to the top was only beginning.

TOP RETURNERS

Boasting 10 returners from a squad that finished 22-9 (9-4 Section) last season and beat No. 20-ranked St. Mary’s 11-0 in the first round of the state playoffs, Prescott comes into 2017 with another year of experience.

Starting pitcher Kendall Schwartz, shortstop Ashlynn Uvila and catcher Delaney Marshall all return for their senior campaigns.

Marshall, who will watch from the dugout to begin her senior campaign after knee surgery last fall, is expected to return to the lineup sometime during the second half of the season.

“The doctors have not cleared her yet, but we’re hoping she can be a big bat for us at DH towards the end of the season,” second-year Prescott head coach Randall Bryan said. “She’s still a big part of this team.”

Marshall hit .552 last season with eight home runs and 48 RBIs, all tops on the club.

“I’ve been doing physical therapy, but I don’t want to rush into playing this school season because I don’t want to risk re-injuring my knee before college,” said Marshall, who accepted a scholarship to play softball for Dartmouth College next year.

Schwartz hit .459 while leading the team in doubles with 12 and was 15-5 in the circle with a 2.49 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 138 innings pitched.

Uvila hit .482 for the Badgers last spring, while leading the club in runs scored (41) and was second on the team in hits with 41.

Moving from second base to shortstop will be a smooth adjustment, Uvila said, adding she expects big things out of a senior-laden club.

“I think one of our biggest strengths is our experience,” Uvila said. “We have eight seniors on the team this year who provide leadership on and off the field. … Honestly, I think we could go all the way this year.”

Seniors Jordyn Crockett, Taliea Bice, Evelyn Morales and Sunny Baker also return for the Badgers, while sophomore Francesca Larson is looking to improve on a stellar freshman campaign that saw her hit .371.

THE SCHEDULE

Due to realignment, Prescott now returns to Grand Canyon region play in the 4A conference.

Old rivalries with Flagstaff, Coconino and Mingus will be rekindled, not to mention a back-to-back matchup with Bradshaw Mountain in April that is sure to draw a crowd.

Early contests with Cactus Shadows (March 2), Higley (March 10) and Estrella Foothills (March 13) will provide an early test for a Badger club looking to prove themselves early.

TOP NEWCOMERS

Other players to make the roster include seniors Jordyn Crockett and Hanna Seavey, along with sophomore Gabriella Larson, Francesca Larson’s twin sister.

UP NEXT

Prescott (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) begins the 2017 season with the Kickoff Classic at Agua Fria on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Badgers are scheduled for a triple-header, beginning with Chandler at 10 a.m. Prescott will play Cesar Chavez at 1 p.m. and wrap up the long day with North Canyon at 2:30 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.