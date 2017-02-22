Millsap scores 26 points, leads NAZ Suns to third straight win

Elijah Millsap scored 26 points, Johnny O’Bryant added 17 in his return to the NBA D-League and Northern Arizona won its third straight game with a 103-92 victory over Windy City on Wednesday night.

O’Bryant grabbed eight rebounds and was a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Suns (17-17), which have suddenly won five of their last seven games and are back to .500 for the first time since Feb. 9.

“Coming back to play with these guys has been fun,” O’Bryant said. “Twenty days is a long time, they made a couple of changes, so my whole thing was to fit in and do what it takes to get win.”

The former LSU standout spent the last three weeks in a Denver Nuggets uniform on back-to-back 10-day contracts. Suns head coach Tyrone Ellis said his big man’s return to the lineup was “bitter sweet.”

“I didn’t want to see J.O. back, to be honest with you. I talked to people in Denver, they were really happy with him, and I’m praying someone else gives him a shot,” Ellis said. “He is an NBA player. … I really hope someone takes him from me.”

Millsap was 9 of 16 from the field, including three 3-pointers, the first coming with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter to give the Suns a 33-21 lead over the Bulls (14-18).

“It was amazing to get a little rest,” Millsap said about the All-Star break. “It was even more amazing to come out and pick it up in the second half and win like we did.”

JONES RETURNS

After taking “Airplane Mode” to new heights at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Derrick Jones Jr. returned to Prescott Valley to suit up for Northern Arizona on Wednesday, scoring 11 points and tying his D-League career high in blocks with five.

“Defense wins champions. … I’m going to play my butt off on defense,” Jones said, adding it was incredible to experience All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

“It was crazy, being out there and seeing all those celebrities,” Jones said. “Just knowing that I actually belong there, it was a lot of fun.”

HOMECOMING SPOILED

Former Arizona mens’ basketball standout Will Bynum was ejected by referee Chance Moore during a timeout in the third quarter and was promptly escorted off the court by a police officer.

The former D-League Rookie of the Year (2005-2006) had just four points and was 1 of 9 from the field before his ejection.

“I went to coach our team in the huddle, and I came out and he obviously got tossed. I was told that he was not in our huddle, and that’s why he got it,” Windy City head coach Nate Loenser said.

Bynum was seen jawing back and forth with officials most of the game, and Loesner put his arm around him to help lead him off the court.

“I was just making sure he got off the court in a timely fashion, so there would be no fines, no other issues. It’s a highly competitive game, it’s an emotional game for both teams,” Loesner said.

The 6-foot, 185-pound guard played his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Wildcats before transferring to Georgia Tech. He averaged 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds during his 2004-2005 senior season for the Yellow Jackets.

Bynum is an eight-year veteran of the NBA, playing for the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona heads to Texas to take on the Austin Spurs (15-19) on Friday with a scheduled tipoff of 6:30 p.m.

The Suns open a three-game home stand Sunday, Feb. 26, against the Los Angeles D-Fenders (27-9). Northern Arizona, which is nine games back of the Pacific Division leader, is 0-2 against the D-Fenders this season, with the last meeting coming Dec. 30 in a 115-105 loss.

Tipoff against Los Angeles is set for 3 p.m.

