Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star to pay damages, serve probation

A man stands near a cordoned off area surrounding the vandalized star for Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 26, 2016. Detectives said investigators were called to the scene before dawn followin g reports that Trump's star was destroyed by blows from a hammer.

AP Photo/Richard Voge

A man stands near a cordoned off area surrounding the vandalized star for Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 26, 2016. Detectives said investigators were called to the scene before dawn followin g reports that Trump's star was destroyed by blows from a hammer.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 22, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • photo

    The vandalized star for Donald Trump as seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Voge)

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who destroyed Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been sentenced to three years of probation for vandalism.

    An attorney for James Otis says he pleaded no contest to the felony Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

    Attorney Mieke ter Poorten says Otis agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage and attorney's fees and perform 20 days of community labor.

    Otis used a sledgehammer and pickax to deface the star about a week before Trump was elected president.

    Otis said he originally planned to the steal the star, sell it and give money to the 11 women who had said Trump groped them.

    The star was for Trump's work on the reality show "The Apprentice." It has since been repaired.

    More like this story