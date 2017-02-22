Left wanting more in 2016, Badgers eye state run in 2017

After two one-run games in the state playoffs last season, the second a 3-2 loss to No. 2-ranked Apollo to close out the 2016 campaign, the Prescott baseball team was left wanting more.

In 2017, they hope to get it.

“I like the way we are as a team. We have unselfish kids and good team chemistry,” fourth-year Prescott head coach Kent Winslow said. “Our seniors are low key. They are an easy group to coach.”

TOP RETURNERS

Eyeing a third-straight state playoff appearance, Prescott returns eight players from last year’s club that finished 20-8 (6-5) overall and beat No. 18-ranked McClintock 8-7 in the first round of the state playoffs before losing to Apollo.

Senior center fielder Dawson Winslow, senior left fielder Luke Morano and junior right fielder Ryan Greene return in the same position they played a year ago.

Joey Christopherson will see time at shortstop as a junior this spring, while senior Justin Warren will play first base and sophomore Jake Schulz will man the hot corner at third base.

Senior Griffin Hays is expected to be the No. 1 starter in the rotation this season for Prescott, while senior Cole Kelley is his battery mate behind the plate at catcher.

TOP NEWCOMERS

Juniors Brance Christopherson, Chase Kasun and Evan Frank-Sterling have all made the club, along with sophomore standouts Ryan Mickelson and Raymundo Chairez.

UP NEXT

Prescott (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) opens the 2017 today at home against Raymond Kellis in the Adam Donnenfield Tournament.

Raymond Kellis was originally scheduled to host the contest, but due to field conditions, the game was moved to Prescott.

Schulz is expected to be on the mound today for the Badgers, with Hays pitching Thursday at Sandra Day O’Connor.

First pitch today against Raymond Kellis is set for 3:30 p.m.

