Kellogg's unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos at NYC cafe (video)

At the Pop-Tarts Cafe Kellogg's will introduce the Personal Pop-Tarts Pizza. It features a crust made of Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts with a strawberry filling that take the place of the marinara sauce and frosting taking the place of cheese. The "pepperoni" is dried fruit slices.

Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 22, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    Pop-Tarts Tacos use chopped Cookies & Creme Pop-Tarts as the filling. The sour creme is actually frosting.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

    Kellogg's is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

    Some of the menu items include:

    • Personal Pop-Tarts Pizza
    • Pop-Tarts Burritos
    • Pop-Tarts Milkshakes
    • Chili Pop-Tarts Fries
    • Pop Tarty Tacos
    • Birthday Pop-Tart Fiesta Nachos
    • Pop-Tarts Cake Toppes
    • Tart-A-Misu
    • Pop-Tarts Cheescake

    The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday in New York City's Times Square.

    Watch the video below to check out how they're made, and try to create your own Pop-Tarts creation.

    Pop-Tarts Cafe - Kellogg's NYC by Pop-Tarts

