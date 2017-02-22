Kellogg's unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos at NYC cafe (video)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg's is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include:

Personal Pop-Tarts Pizza

Pop-Tarts Burritos

Pop-Tarts Milkshakes

Chili Pop-Tarts Fries

Pop Tarty Tacos

Birthday Pop-Tart Fiesta Nachos

Pop-Tarts Cake Toppes

Tart-A-Misu

Pop-Tarts Cheescake

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday in New York City's Times Square.

Watch the video below to check out how they're made, and try to create your own Pop-Tarts creation.