Public meeting on 484k acres of national forest

Prescott National Forest officials are hosting a public meeting to share information and request public input on the proposed Chino Valley Landscape Restoration Project. The meeting takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley.

PNF is proposing the Chino Landscape Restoration Project to improve wildlife habitat and watershed conditions on the Chino Valley Ranger District. The project area encompasses about 484,000 acres in the northern part of the PNF, and includes grasslands, chaparral, piñon-juniper, and ponderosa pine vegetation types.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information about the project’s purpose, activities, and location; to solicit public input; and to answer questions.

This meeting is part of the Chino Landscape Restoration Project 30-day scoping period, which ends March 1. A thorough description of the proposal, alternatives, and analysis of the effects of each alternative, will be documented in the project’s Environmental Analysis. Project information and documents can be viewed online as they become available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45619.