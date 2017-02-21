Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society - Tilly

Hi I’m Tilly. I’m a 1-year, 8-month-old cat at Yavapai Humane Society looking for my fur-ever home. Not to boast, but I am pretty and have a very cute nose!

I had a home, but when they adopted a dog, the dog didn’t like me so they surrendered me. I need an adult home that will let me be an independent cat, but willing to pet my head (which I love) when I am in the mood.

Tilly is one of the Pets of the Week, which means her adoption fee is waived!

SYHS Adoptions Center is located at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week 11 a.m.-6 p.m)., 928-445-2666. See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.