Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Loretta

If you’re anything like us, you adore a companion who only has eyes for you! That’s precisely the case with Loretta. This adorable tuxedo mix may not care much for the company of other kitties, but she’s got plenty of time, love, and affection for people. Two-year-old Loretta will even climb up on your shoulder so that she can enjoy the world right by your side. Loretta is healthy, spayed, and up-to-date on her vaccinations; all she desires is to be your online feline companion so that she can prove just how rewarding her companionship is. Trust us . . . once Loretta lays eyes on you, you’ll be hers for life!

Loretta currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Loretta’s adoption fee is $40 to a UAF approved home. If you have questions about wonderful Loretta, you can call Ruth at 379-1088 or visit the UAF website: www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 778-2924. Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.