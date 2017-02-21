Pet Focus: Miss Kitty's - Marnie

This is Marnie and she is an exceptionally beautiful Bengal mix with green eyes. She is 5 years old. Miss Kitty’s rescued her several months ago and she was not healthy and very thin. She has persevered through her treatments and has become quite the life of the cat house.

We have never heard a voice quite like Marnie’s. She is definitely Bengal. You know exactly where she is when she voices her opinion or is just wanting to talk. She gets along with the other cats at the house, is very actively playing a lot of the day, and will never pass up a comfortable-looking lap. Her temperament is amazingly sweet and gentle.

If you would like to make an appointment to see Marnie, call 928-445-5411, or stop by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, during adoption days - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Miss Kitty’s also has a lot of other wonderful cats. Check them out on Facebook and Petfinder.