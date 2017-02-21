Letter: Evolution facts

EDITOR:

It is unfortunate that some uneducated and gullible people are willing to believe that there’s some vast conspiracy by most scientists to suppress any evidence that contradicts those scientist’s collective “pet theory” of evolution, as if thousands of scientists were that petty and insincere.

First off, evolution is not a theory, it’s a fact with several theories surrounding some of the processes and influences. In his Jan. 28 letter to the editor, David McNabb states that there are many facts contradicting evolution and cites a couple. I dare say, if a scientist in the field that Mr. McNabb mentions were asked about Mr. McNabb’s “facts,” that scientist could easily dispel the misunderstanding.



So, item 1 – the sun is shrinking by five feet per hour and, at that rate, it couldn’t be billions of years old. The fact is that there are two opposing forces in the sun: one, gravity, causes it to shrink at about the rate cited; and the other, nuclear fusion, which causes it to expand. These two forces cause a constant flux of shrinking and expanding over about an 80-year cycle, as it has been doing good for billions of years.

Mr. McNabb’s other fact that he claims contradicts the fact of evolution is that the earth’s magnetic field is weakening at such a rate that it would have been too powerful for life to exist 25,000 years ago. The scientific research evidence is that earth’s magnetic field, which is caused by its rotation and the movement of its iron core, tends to weaken periodically and this leads to a shifting of the magnetic poles. The magnetic field has been weakening in some locations and strengthening in others, but it is weakening overall, and this may be a precursor to the shifting of the magnetic poles. This type of shift has occurred many times over the 3.5 billion year history of the earth and there is no evidence that it does any harm to life forms, though it could impact those species that navigate by the magnetic field. But the real challenge to Mr. McNabb’s view, and to so-called “scientific” creationism, is that the overwhelming scientific evidence disproves it.

Gabrielle Kenton

Prescott