How extreme collecting turns into a lifestyle

Sylvia Martinez has accumulated more than 300 clown dolls, statues and paintings throughout her life.

The collection began about 30 years ago when her sister gave her prints of two famous paintings of clowns for Christmas.

“After that, I found [clowns] interesting,” Sylvia said.

What started as a casual habit grew into a true pleasure.

“We weren’t exactly looking for clowns, but we found them at swap meets, at garage sales and we fell in love with them,” she said.

For the next 20 or so years, the collection picked up speed.

For the final nine of those years, entire rooms in her California home at the time were devoted to the themed objects.

“She had a two-room display just for the clowns,” her husband, Vinnie, said.

When she moved to Prescott Valley 12 years ago, however, she decided it was time to stop collecting and store the clown paraphernalia in the attic.

“I got tired of the clowns, I guess,” Sylvia said. “They got to be too much. You need to change the decorations sometimes.”

Despite the countless resources in the form of time, energy and money spent acquiring, maintaining, displaying and updating the collection, Sylvia doesn’t regret a thing.



“I like [clowns] because they make people laugh,” she said. “I like them because my sister is no longer with us and she gave me the two first ones.”

Sylvia is certainly not alone in her zealous passion for collecting objects.

Cherie Mackenzie-Watson has taken the behavior to an entirely other level. In nearly every nook and cranny of her large ranch home in Skull Valley is a collection of something.

Taking up one wall in the main living room is a collection of antique clocks, displayed in a large cabinet is a collection of cranberry glass, stuffed in a large bin is a significant collection of unusual yardsticks... the list goes on and on.

“In the past, I’ve had three consignment/thrift stores, so it was easy for me to get into the collecting mode,” Mackenzie-Watson said.

Her primary collection is cookie jars.

“They’re not all on display, but I have somewhere around 1,000 jars,” she said. “I started that back in the early ’90s.”

Like Sylvia, Mackenzie-Watson’s cookie jar collection began as an innocent interest and quickly took on a life of its own.

“Over the years, I really got into it,” she said. “Most of the ones I have now are either pretty rare, pretty old, or just very collectible for one reason or another.”

Though she admits she has gone further than most, Mackenzie-Watson believes everyone collects something to some degree.

There is only one time she specifically recalls meeting someone who didn’t seem to have any sort of collection. When she asked about this, the person responded “I collect $100 bills,” she said.



Why people collect things is not so easy a question. For Mackenzie-Watson, she believes some of it has to do with her experience being an antique dealer for so many years.

“I’ve learned what you’re going to see again and what you’re never going to see again, and it sort of piques my interest,” she said. “And I just enjoy it. With each jar there’s a story.”

She also believes that genetics have something to do with it.

“My mom collected a few things, but I never met my father until I was 40 years old,” she said. “I found out he didn’t really collect, but he bought and sold, so I think it’s in the blood, except I have a hard time with the sold part.”

On a more psychological side, collecting can be a result of many different things, according to Christian Jarrett, a psychologist and author of “The Rough Guide to Psychology.”

In a brief overview he published in The Guardian (http://bit.ly/2mgfdfL) on why people collect things, Jarrett said that “one psychoanalytical explanation for collecting is that unloved children learn to seek comfort in accumulating belongings.” Another reason is that “collecting is motivated by existential anxieties – the collection, an extension of our identity, lives on, even though we do not,” he said.

More recently, he said, “evolutionary theorists suggested that a collection was a way for a man to attract potential mates by signaling his ability to accumulate resources.”

No matter what the driving force is behind one’s decision to collect something, the decision on what to do with the collection once it is no longer wanted or the collector dies becomes a legitimate concern.

For the Martinezes, they hope to one day sell the collection.

“Somebody probably could be interested too, so eventually we’re going to put it for sale,” Vinnie said. “We’ll probably want to put it on Facebook to see, because I’m very sure that there’s somebody different like us.”

Mackenzie-Watson, on the other hand, has no intention of shedding the collection herself.

“If I have my way, I’m going to die with it and then my kids have to worry about it,” she said. “They say ‘mom, you’re nuts. What are we going to do with all of this?’ And I’m like ‘you know what, guys, you’ll be really glad I have all of this stuff when I’m gone, because it is worth quite a bit.”