Dupree traded to Fever as part of three-way deal

NEW YORK — Candice Dupree has found a new home.

After spending the last seven years playing for the Phoenix Mercury, the five-time All-Star was traded to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal that includes Connecticut.

The Fever also get the No. 17 pick in this year’s draft while Phoenix receives Camille Little and Jillian Alleyne from the Sun. Connecticut receives Lynetta Kizer and the eighth pick in the draft.

“There’s no getting around the fact that we have been looking to bolster the power forward position with the retirement of Tamika (Catchings) last season,” said Fever president and general manager Kelly Krauskopf. “The opportunity to acquire Candice and add her to our core group is without a doubt a significant moment for our franchise. She has consistently been one of the premier players in the WNBA and in the world, with extensive WNBA playoff, international and USA Basketball experience. She is a winner and a consummate professional and will be a great fit with our team. I know Indiana Fever fans will be very happy to welcome her.”

Dupree helped the Mercury win a title in 2014 and has averaged 14.7 points in her career, although she had a career low 11.3 last season. She was acquired by Phoenix as part of another three-way deal from the Chicago Sky, who drafted her in 2006.

Little will be playing for her fifth team. She averaged 7.8 points last season for the Sun. She won a WNBA title with Seattle in 2010 and has averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in an 11-year career with San Antonio, Atlanta, Seattle and Connecticut.

“Camille Little brings us a defensive forward who can help us be a great defensive team, and she is a stretch player who will complement Brittney Griner nicely,” Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said. “In 2007, I coached Camille as a rookie with the San Antonio Stars and I am looking forward to having the opportunity to be reunited with her and to integrate both Camille and Jillian into our team. We drafted Jillian, we believe in her abilities, and we are excited to get her on the court.”

With the deal, Connecticut gets a pick in the first round again. The Sun had traded the No. 4 pick in the draft last season to acquire Jonquel Jones from the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sun also gain some depth in the post with Kizer, who averaged a career-best 9.6 points for Indiana last year. Connecticut will be without star forward Chiney Ogwumike for potentially all of the season as she recovers from an Achilles tendon injury in her left leg she suffered while playing in China this winter.