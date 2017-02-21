Column: A coach and example for the times

My father has been on my mind a lot lately, he’s 93 years-old, has bad knees and spent the last 6 weeks in the hospital, some surgery and then a rehab unit. It was touch and go, but he’s home now and doing better.

All of us kids, and there’s 5 of us, have been reflecting on his life and just like the rest of you reading this column, you’ve been there or probably will be in the future.

You might wonder how a coach becomes a coach - that’s what one of my father’s main occupations was, along with teacher, athletic director, principal, and 7 years as a marine in World War ll and then again in the Korean War.

Guess you have to bring it back to their childhood. He was born in 1923 and lived in the small town of London, Ohio - fairly similar to Prescott in many ways, where everyone knows each other.

Harold John Howard was an only child and his father owned a newspaper called the Madison Press and his mother Nina helped run the business as needed.

As a kid in the 20’s sports weren’t really organized, you just called your friends and met at the local park or school to play baseball, basketball or football - that is if it wasn’t just taking place in the street in front of you house or someone’s yard.

When you hit junior high and high school that’s when you had the real opportunity to play a team sport with a real coach and Harold played high school basketball, but really loved the game of football. At 5’10” and about 145 pounds, he was fast and didn’t mind mixing it up on offence or defense.

He played football all four years and was hoping for a college scholarship, but as a senior early in the season he broke his leg in a game - of which he played most of the quarter anyway- and it somewhat shattered his dream of college ball - no offers from where he wanted to go.

To make a long story short, he walked on at Ohio State University in the spring of 1942 and he made it through sheer grit and determination. He became the “Rudy” of what became their first National College Championship Team under the infamous coach Paul Brown.

The war changed the lives of many. He enlisted as an officer and was on his way to China the next year.

When it ended, the service paid for him to finish college at Penn State (even though the OSU coach wanted him back) where he became a boxer and then graduated.

With graduation he became a teacher, coach and athletic director at Midway High School, met my mother and was then recalled for the Korea conflict.

He said after 7 years in the service he wanted to stay in, but the government said it was time to down-size, so it was back to Ohio, teaching and his love of coaching.

Now with a wife and children he moved to New Albany and their high school, teaching - coaching basketball and football and assisting most other sports as their athletic director.

Looking for the next higher paying job - he then went to Hebron High School, and then their new high school Lakewood, where he was coaching football, assistant principal and athletic director.

During the summers he went back to school and finally received his masters degree so he could grab the next rung in his profession.

A new school near Newark, Ohio, Licking Valley High School, was being built and they asked if he would become their first principal (and athletic director) and he made his final move with now 5 children - 3 boys and 2 girls.

My older brother Jeff and I tagged along to many games with our dad, hanging in the locker rooms and sidelines during games listening to what the coach, our father, was saying. We were so caught up in the whole situation that we believed if someone got hurt, or fouled out we might be asked to go in. Big time stuff for little wide-eyed kids at high school competitions.

He retired around the age of 60 and took up the games of tennis and racquetball where he enjoyed playing people half his age and giving them more than they wanted, right through his 80’s. The bad knees finally caught up with him.

Fishing, plants and gardening, going to auctions and garage-sales with a multitude of life-long collections, genealogy, he’s stayed busy and happy.

His wife now gone, but still living without much assistance except his cat, “Baby”, he’s pretty content.

He loves to watch sports and comment, replays what it did for him, and a day hardly goes by that others he coached touch base letting him know the positive they got out of their experiences with him.

As for me, his journey helped make my own dreams come true as a coach - by the passion and dedication he displayed coaching others.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.