Column: Behind legislation is passion

Lawmakers. Why do they do what they do?

Have you ever held down two jobs? I recall one period of time when I was working four – I stocked grocery store shelves, flipped burgers, was a bouncer, and worked at the newspaper (all while attending college).

I imagine our state Legislators feel like I did then: being spread a bit thin and too far. They have jobs or companies in Yavapai County and commute to Phoenix for hearings, votes, and pay that barely covers travel expenses – forget about lodging.

Throw into the mix their penchant for the issues.

Sen. Karen Fann, R-Prescott, for years has championed a ban on texting while driving in the state. The lobbyists have thwarted her at most every turn. This year a ban on new drivers is gaining traction.

Fann told Capitol Media Services restrictions already exist for new drivers, ranging from prohibitions against being on the road between midnight and 5 a.m. to allowing only one unrelated teen in the vehicle as a passenger.

This past week’s 25-5 vote sends the measure to the House. If approved there — and signed by the governor — it would be Arizona’s first-ever restriction on cellphone use.

If that comes to pass, it will have taken Fann about five years to accomplish this. For one reason or another (think lobbyists or lawmakers who don’t want to ruffle feathers), it has taken that long.

It reminds me of William Wilberforce (1759-1833), an English politician and philanthropist who led the movement to eradicate the slave trade (depicted in the 2006 movie “Amazing Grace”). His first effort to ban slavery was in 1787. Success did not come until 46 years later.

All of this crossed my mind when I saw that Fann’s bill to combat auto glass repair fraud had failed. Fann said she could not get insurance companies and auto glass companies to agree, so her effort is dead for the year.

Basically, insurance companies have been required for decades to offer optional auto glass replacement for drivers with full coverage policies in Arizona. The plans carry an extra premium, but no deductible, meaning replacements are free. Auto glass replacement firms are everywhere in the state because of the high rate of breakage due to heat and rocks and guaranteed free replacement.

Fann’s bill would have reined in the replacements, let insurance companies change what they are required to offer, and brought the cost of insurance policies down.

This could be Fann’s next pet project.

It seems almost self-defeating though, like Sisyphus in Greek mythology who was punished by being forced to roll a huge boulder up a hill, only to watch it come back to hit him, repeating the action for eternity.

So, why? Why do they do it? Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, continues to work on pension reform and group homes.

The efforts come with little thanks. I would offer that it is to make a difference. Evidence comes from a quote Fann gave last week concerning teen texting:

“We did this specifically ... so our young folks can learn how to drive safely from the get-go because we don’t want them to do something silly like trying to text or putting a whole bunch of friends in the car with them when they go out tooling around,” Fann said. “We want them to be very responsible, to understand how to be safe, starting out.”

Imagine that, modern-day crusaders. Passion that matters.