2007 Bagdad murder suspect arrested

Anthony Richards has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2007 death of Larry Powers.

Richards, an associate of Powers, was already in custody after a 23-count indictment accused him of trafficking in stolen property, theft of a handgun, theft of a credit card, and 19 counts of identity theft, all with victim Larry Powers, who had been declared dead by a California court in 2012.

After developing information that Powers, then 58, would most likely have been killed and buried in the area of a remote mining claim he was working near Bagdad, YCSO detectives flew a drone over the area last year and spotted a depression in the soil.

A preliminary excavation exposed a camp chair and other supplies, and a forensic dig for evidence uncovered the remains.

Richards was Powers’ partner in the Big Nugget mining claim near Bagdad.

Richards had made purchases on Powers’ credit cards that “directly benefitted” him after Powers’ disappearance, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Richards was arrested in Oregon on the ID theft and forgery, and related charges, and, in May 2016, was brought back to Yavapai County.

After the remains found were confirmed to be those of Powers, a charge of first-degree murder was added.