1 suspect identified, 1 in custody on suspicion of antique sign thefts

One man is in custody and another is being sought in connection with the December 2016 case of historic signs being stolen from a Seligman business, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the YCSO announced that William Martin Clark, 38, of Prescott Valley, is currently in the Apache County jail in connection with the case, said Dwight D’Evelyn, media relations coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office. The County Attorney has probable cause to charge Clark.

Since the reported theft of two historic signs, YCSO detectives developed information identifying the suspects in the case, D’Evelyn stated in a news release, adding that Clark has been interviewed and admitted involvement in the theft.

The whereabouts of the second suspect, Robert Alexander Sadova, 48, of Prescott, are unknown. He is white, 6-foot and 250 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has ties to Prescott and the surrounding area, and is wanted on theft and burglary charges.

Prescott Police also have a warrant pending for Sadova on charges including three counts of trafficking in stolen property and one felony count of theft, D’Evelyn said.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on Sadova’s whereabouts to contact Detective Mark Yates at 928-777-7273.

The two stolen signs have not been found.

Detectives note the possibility that someone may have bought the signs without knowledge they were stolen. If you have possession of these signs, please contact Detective Yates as well. The owners would appreciate the

return of their historical property.

The crime took place on Dec. 3, 2016, at around 2:30 a.m., when suspects stole two antique signs from a business in the 22000 block of West Historic Route 66, in Seligman. The property is identified as being “Goodyear Tire” and “Coca– Cola” signs. Each is valued at $3,000. The owner reported the loss to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 4.

The involved suspects were photographed by video surveillance cameras. They may have been driving a white Ford pickup truck, as reported by the victim of a similar theft near Kingman.