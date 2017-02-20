Video: SpaceX sends capsule to space station from historic Apollo launch pad

Watch the first commercial rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center's historic pad 39A where Apollo missions started the voyage to the moon.

On Feb. 19, SpaceX launched almost 5,500 pounds of scientific research and other supplies on a Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The Dragon launched on top of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where Apollo and Shuttle missions flew.

This was the first commercial launch from Kennedy, and highlights the center’s transition to providing support for both government and commercial aerospace activities.