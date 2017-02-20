Letter: Self-delegitimization

EDITOR:

Many in the Trump administration are accusing the press of delegitimizing the current administration.

It could not be further from the truth… and the “truth” is the key issue. This administration, by intentionally presenting falsehoods to the American people, is actively delegitimizing itself and showing a great disrespect for the American people.

Yes, there may be some news agencies that do not care for the president but the primary issue is not that, the key issue is simply what is the truth and not necessarily the intention behind it.

For the White House staff to present propaganda-style lies reminiscent of the ex-USSR’s Pravda, especially on such a Mickey Mouse issue as inauguration crowd size, bodes poorly for the next four years.

When Kelleyanne Conway said who really cares about crowd size….. I found her comment hilarious because apparently there was one person who definitely did! As for me, I care about the truth, regardless of topic.

The Trump administration game plan is unethical but truly Machiavellian and effective…… to delegitimize all reality and make his falsehood tweets have equal status with anything else that is said by anyone else.

It comes down to the situation that when you believe no one, then the president can say, “Who are you going to believe, them or the President of the United States?”

We will live in a strange world if anyone who confronts another with the truth can be accused of “delegitimizing” the liar.

Looks like I can go out and sleep with my wife’s sister, quit my job, lose my house gambling, lie to her through my teeth, and generally abuse her, and when she discovers what I have done, then I can accuse her of delegitimizing our relationship.

Wow!

Patrick Leyden

Prescott