Letter: Big party, small tent

EDITOR:

The guest editorial by the Yavapai County Republican Party demonstrates why Republicans have lost yet another presidential election by the popular vote.

Their editorial highlights the continued Republican lack of inclusivity on a whole host of issues, including but most certainly not limited to, interjecting big government between a woman and decisions over her body; resisting gay rights equality; restricting voting rights by proportionally discriminating against minorities; and promoting policies that perpetuate economic disparity.

But if that wasn’t enough, their editorial displays their intolerable arrogance that they alone know what is best for our country. You can bet the majority who didn’t vote for Trump and the millions who participated in Women’s Marches all across the nation, including the huge turnout here, will make their voices heard.

Joe Zarnoch

Prescott