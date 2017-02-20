HUSD transforming education

On Feb. 8, the Humboldt Unified School District participated in its annual Board Retreat. This retreat brought together District Administration, principals, teachers, students, parents, business owners, and ecumenical and town leaders. The district shared with attendees the vision of what Humboldt Unified School District is thriving to provide for our students’ education.

Knowing that 60 percent of our current kindergarteners will work in a job that doesn’t currently exist, we must go beyond content mastery for our students. Our education system is not broken, it’s just changing and we need to prepare our students for the fast-paced ever-changing world that we live in. Graduation rates are at the highest level in the history of our country. Students are taking more rigorous coursework today than at any other time. Parent satisfaction levels are at the highest levels they have ever been. All at a time when we are meeting the needs of the most diverse student body in the history of our country.

But our world is changing. With technology rapidly altering how we work, shop and live, we need to keep pace with an ever-evolving society. Our students today are global, social, visual and technological thinkers. They think and learn differently than we did. With technology at their fingertips and access to global information in an instant, they no longer wait for that information but seek it on their own. This new world is what is shaping the vision at Humboldt Unified.

The Board Retreat brought a powerful component with a student panel consisting of two middle school and two high school students. These students presented on their own Humboldt experiences. They shared their favorite educational experience such as the Barrett Summer Scholar Program, which is a summer opportunity at ASU participating in coursework and getting the “college experience.” They shared the need for more electives that fuel their passions and classes that expose them to passions they hadn’t even considered. The students voiced their need for more technology inside the classroom and value teachers who are willing to incorporate blended technology into their curriculum with online collaborative projects, shared learning experiences with students globally, and access to online learning environments K-12.

Humboldt Unified has been working on a strategic plan to identify ways to culturally shift the way we provide education to our students. We are taking cues from the business community on what skills they seek when looking at future employees. Time and again the skills they are seeking have less to do with GPA and more to do with strong communication skills, the ability to collaborate on projects, and potential employees who possess critical and creative thinking skills. We look forward to transforming our students’ educational experience to better prepare them for their future.

Please be sure to join HUSD at our School Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Entertainment District concourse where all of our schools and district departments will be available to answer questions. Free full-day kindergarten registration will be available on-site. There will be student performances throughout the day and free wristbands for Freedom Station attractions.

Coyote Springs Elementary School has a Certified Garden

On Jan. 31, Coyote Springs Elementary received their official letter stating they had earned certification for their school garden from the Arizona Department of Health Services School Garden Program. Mr. Welsh, students and staff have worked tirelessly on this wonderful achievement and have secured donations of time, money and supplies to make this a reality.

The Arizona Department of Health Services School Garden Program offers free certification for school and community gardens. Certification makes it easy and safe to bring your garden produce into the school cafeteria or the community. Certified gardens implement best practices for growing and harvesting fruits and vegetables so that the foods grown are safe to eat and serve. At the heart of the certification is a Food Safety Plan. Each garden seeking certification will customize their own Food Safety Plan that outlines the policies and procedures the garden will follow, taking in to account best practices and the School Garden Program Guidelines.

Coyote Springs began their process with a site visit from a School Garden Program Coordinator. The site visit is a consultation to review certification requirements, tour the location of the garden, discuss the plans for the garden, and may provide recommendations for you particular school garden. A food safety plan was then submitted outlining how Coyote Springs will ensure safety in areas of soil and water sources, pest management, how garden equipment will be cleaned and stored, how anyone working in the garden will keep health and hygiene a priority, and how harvesting and handling of crops will be done with health safety as a priority.

The certification now allows Coyote Springs to grow produce for its cooking classes. The school has a seed to table approach and will hold classes from February-May for students to bring their parents into school and cook using produce from their own garden. There are also plans to sell produce after school and put that money back into the garden. Crops can also be donated to local food banks. This project is showing how collaboration, dedication and teamwork can accomplish so many goals for their students and the community.