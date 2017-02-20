Free tax preparation offered at ERAU

Accounting students and staff from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will prepare area residents’ individual 2017 tax returns for free.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday. Walk-ins cannot be accepted; make appointments in advance by contacting Cindy Greenman, ERAU professor of accounting, at 928-777-3885 or greenmac@erau.edu. Contact Greenman during regular business hours Monday through Friday. Appointments will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tax prep will be done at ERAU’s Robertson Aviation Safety Center, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott.