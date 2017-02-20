Chino Valley High student groups focus on future careers

Chino Valley High School takes great pride in offering our students many opportunities to enhance their leadership skills through various activities and affiliations. One of the ways that Chino Valley High School offers these opportunities is through our Career and Technical Student Organizations. These organizations engage students by developing and practicing leadership roles as an integral part of the Career and Technical Education instructional program. CTE is a vital part of the curriculum at our high school.

Chino Valley High School offers four CTSOs. These include FFA, HOSA, FCCLA, and Skills USA.

FFA

Chino Valley High School’s Agricultural Education program focuses on teaching science and technical skills through agricultural topics in their curriculum. The agricultural program at the high school is based on three components. The first component is classroom instruction. This component teaches students about plants, animals, agricultural mechanics, and leadership in a three-year program. The second component is work-based learning. Students conduct projects that personally interest them and activities they enjoy outside of the classroom. The last component of the agricultural program is FFA. Formerly known as Future Farmers of America, FFA members have the opportunity to develop leadership skills, travel and compete with other students in agricultural-related topics, and earn awards and scholarships. Through the Ag Department and FFA at the high school, the main focus is to prepare the students of Chino Valley High School for a successful future in their profession and college preparation.

HOSA

The Sports Medicine and Bioscience programs at Chino Valley High School participate in the CTSO formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America. HOSA provides the opportunity for students to explore career prospects in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. Students are currently preparing for the state convention to be held this spring. The state convention offers 58 competitive events, ranging from skill-based, leadership and team-based. Those who place in the top three positions at the state level are given the opportunity to compete at the national level in June.

FCCLA

The student organization of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America began 71 years ago. Chino Valley High School has been active at the local, state and national level. All Chino Valley High School students enrolled in the Culinary Arts program are members of FCCLA and actively participate in community events and fundraising activities. Examples of the activities and competitions the students compete in throughout the year include: mock job interviews, Environmental Advocate, Career Investigation, and Mystery Basket (similar to competitive cooking shows found on TV).

Chino Valley’s FCCLA program has been well represented at the state level, with five state officers in the past four years. In the past three years, Chino Valley High School has sent students to the National Student Leadership Conference, where they earned silver and gold medals. Currently, FCCLA is preparing for the AZ State Leadership Conference in April. The top two students in each category earn the opportunity to compete at the national conference being held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Skills USA

Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry leaders working together to ensure America has a skilled and well educated workforce. The Skills USA organization at Chino Valley High School is offered to students enrolled in the Drafting & Design and Computer Networking programs. The benefits of Skills USA are impactful in a student’s potential career decisions. The knowledge learned in the student’s curriculum and affiliation in Skills USA provides the opportunity for students to gain partnerships with community leaders through internships and employment. This past fall, student leaders in Skills USA attended a three-day leadership camp focused on leadership skills and qualities. The Chino Valley High School Skills USA chapter is currently preparing for their state competitions in April. The competition will allow our students to test their knowledge and abilities in CAD and computer programming, public speaking, and a wide variety of other leadership skills.