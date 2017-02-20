Celebrate Youth Art Month at PUSD

March is Youth Art Month, a celebration of student-produced artwork at the national, state, and local level. Youth Art Month first began in 1961. This program encourages support for quality school art programs. The Council for Art Education administers the program at the national level. The program provides a medium for recognizing skills developed through visual arts experiences unlike any other curriculum subjects, including: problem solving, creativity, observation, and communication.

At the local level, Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) celebrates a rich heritage in the visual arts. PUSD’s first Youth Art Month show in the 1970s was showcased at the Ponderosa Plaza Mall, the current location of the Boulders Shopping Center on Gail Gardner Way. The exhibit grew and in the 1980s was moved to a portable building on Rush Street across from the current entrance to Yavapai College. From the 1990s through 2013, the Youth Art Month Show artwork was proudly displayed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Currently, two art shows featuring the work of preschool students through Advanced Placement artists, are highlighted at the Prescott High School Ruth Street Theater Gallery and the PUSD Office for the month of March. In addition, student-produced art will be on display in local businesses around the Prescott community.

Student artists, families, teachers and community members are all invited to attend these art shows to view the incredible talents of our students. Patrons will be delighted with works of art created in a variety of media including, painting, drawing, printmaking, collage construction, sculpture and ceramics. Guests will be astonished to view the progression of talent, under the instruction of our gifted visual arts teachers, from preschoolers expressing with finger paint to high school seniors featuring works from their college preparatory portfolios.

Selected student artwork will be featured in frames donated by local frame shops. The Frame and I and Framer’s Market have supported the work of PUSD art students throughout the years by offering this free service.

Celebrate Youth Art Month by joining us at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.28, in the Ruth Street Theater Gallery on the campus of PHS, 1050 Ruth St. In addition to the visual arts, this opening reception will feature the musical talents of the PHS Jazz Band and refreshments will be served compliments of the Parent Teacher Associations throughout the district. In addition, students’ artwork will be on display at the PUSD Office in both the Boardroom and the Reception Area, 146 S. Granite St.

Both art shows run from Feb. 29 through March 27 and may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily; closed for spring break March 13 - 17.