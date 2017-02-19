Women’s basketball: ASU cruises past U of A

TEMPE, Ariz. — Sabrina Haines scored 13 points with 4-for-4 shooting, including two from long range, and Arizona State pulled away for a 67-54 win over rival Arizona on Sunday.

Sophie Brunner added 10 points for Arizona State (17-10, 8-8 Pac-12), which shot 47 percent from the field and got 18 assists on its 27 baskets. Quinn Dornstauder and Kiara Russell finished with seven points apiece as the Sun Devils snapped a two-game skid.

Arizona State never trailed and got a layup from Kianna Ibis midway through the second quarter to go up 20-10 and led by double figures the rest of the way. In the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils took their largest lead of the game with Ibis’ jumper to make it 54-32 and coasted from there.

Malena Washington and LaBrittney Jones led Arizona with 14 points apiece. Breanna Workman got 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.