Obituary: Mark Curtis Bockrath

Mark Curtis Bockrath, 44, died peacefully on Feb 11, 2017, at the home he shared with his parents Rebecca (Poorman) Bockrath and Robert Bockrath in Prescott, Arizona.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1972, in Findlay, Ohio. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and West Lafayette, Indiana. He graduated from Kino School in Tucson. As an adult he lived several years in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — working as a patient escort at DCH Hospital. He moved to Prescott in 2014. Mark was a devout Christian and a kind soul who was always eager to meet new people. He was a devoted fan of University of Arizona and University of Alabama athletics.

Mark’s final months were greatly enhanced by the care provided by Dr. Sam Downing, his nursing staff, Maggie’s Hospice, and Legacy Home Health Care. He will be missed by his friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan Bockrath and Ted Hamann; niece, Megan Hamann; and nephew Alex Hamann (all of Lincoln, Nebraska); along with his grandmother, Mary Bockrath (of Sandusky, Ohio); and aunts, uncles, and cousins scattered across the US.

A private service will be held later this spring.

Mark’s family asks that memorial gifts be made to Kino School, 6625 North 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85718. www.kinoschool.org.

