Leaders & Entrepreneurs: Face of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic

Though Larry Green is the CEO of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic (WYGC) Inc., Laura Norman is the primary face of the local nonprofit.

“She plays an important dual role,” Green said.

On one side, she has worked for WYGC Inc., the largest nonprofit provider of mental health, crisis intervention and substance use treatment services in Yavapai County, in many capacities involving operation and community relations since 1996.

On the other end, she has served as the executive director of the WYGC Foundation, a separate entity that assists with WYGC Inc.’s funding, since 2014.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in arts and communication from the University of Alabama, Norman went on to work for the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS) to organize fishing tournaments around the country.

“What I was hoping to do there was actually get some articles written so I can get some bylines and get in their publications, because I wanted to move into more writing,” Norman said.

She used this experience to join a small publication called Convention South. The company covered the southern United States for convention planners looking for information on cities and the amenities they can provide if a convention were to be held there.

“I started as a writer there and ended as managing editor,” Norman said.

It was at this point in her life that she decided she wanted to move into nonprofits.

“I like writing; I like the creative side; but I felt I could do something to help the community and the world maybe in a little different way,” Norman said.

This newfound ambition landed her a job at the Family Guidance Center in Montgomery, Alabama, as a communications specialist.

When she moved to the Prescott area with her husband in 1995, she hunted for a similar position and was eventually hired by West Yavapai Guidance Clinic to serve as its community relations coordinator. Though she has taken on many other responsibilities since, being the organization’s community connector has remained her primary duty.

Sitting in her office at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic’s administrative building in Prescott Valley, Norman answered questions about her personal and professional life.

Age: 50 this year.

How many people work at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic? About 350.

How many hours do you work in a typical week? About 50.

Something you’d like to see changed in your industry: I’d like to see the integration of primary care and mental health care. This is already getting done to some degree, but we can do a lot better. I haven’t seen it implemented as smoothly as it needs to be. We need to get over hurdles like record sharing and repayment.

What do you do away from work (hobbies, passions, preferred leisure)? If I’m real honest, I love eating. It’s as simple as that. I also love dogs, beaches and Alabama football.

Something most people don’t know about you: I’m always working in my head on the great American novel. I haven’t made it past the first chapter, but someday the novel will get finished.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next few years? Professionally, I’d like to see our foundation’s legacy program grow. Personally, I’d like to get back to Africa. I’ve been there a few times and would really like to visit it again. When you’re in a country like Ghana, Africa, you really see what it is like for people to have little or nothing.

WYGC Inc. is building a new crisis stabilization unit. When will that be complete? What’s its purpose? We’re running behind, but we hope to be open in April. The intent is to connect people with the proper level of care and to avoid psychiatric hospitalization, to avoid acute care hospitalization, which means Yavapai Regional Medical Center — including emergency room visits — and to keep people out of jail who don’t have to be in jail. It’s going to be a one-stop opportunity for those experiencing mental health crises, where they can come or be brought, so we can assess them and see what kind of help they need.

A few years ago, WYGC had to cut staff because of reductions to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), or Arizona’s Medicaid agency. Has the organization since recovered that loss of funding and staff? We have since recovered that funding and staff. In fact, we have more staff right now than we ever have. With that said, we anticipate that there could be changes in health care in the months ahead given signals from the state and federal agencies about coverage and benefits, so we don’t know what’s coming. I know there are some people who are very concerned and trying to read tea leaves and make guesses, but I don’t find that helpful. I just know that change is coming and West Yavapai Guidance Clinic will need to deal with that change to serve this community and it may make the [WYGC] Foundation and local support more important than ever.

Where is the support for the fight against mental health as opposed to where it was when you first started in this industry 21 years ago? We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go, in my opinion. When I first started this job, when I would tell people in the community where I worked, it was not uncommon for me to get this pause, and then a little giggle and then an uncomfortable, kind of funny comment, like ‘save me a bed.’ I think that was because people were just not as informed as they are now that mental illness is a chemical imbalance in the brain and that one in five people in this country will experience mental illness this year, and 20 million people this year will have a substance abuse disorder; so everybody, statistically, has a family member, a friend, a co-worker or somebody sitting beside them in church that has a mental illness or substance abuse disorder.

Now there is more openness to discuss that. Nobody makes jokes to me anymore. I really think it’s because of the people in this community have really expanded their knowledge and acceptance of mental health disorders. We’re not done, however.

Where is the research going in terms of brain disorders? It seems like we keep making huge strides on a lot of healthcare fronts — and Alzheimer’s and dementia are different issues of the brain — but as people study anything brain related and genetics, I think we’re going to hit on more about the cause of mental illness and, therefore, make better treatments.



In the last 20 years, the treatments for mental illness have gone a long way, but I would like to still be around when we cure mental illness and not just treat symptoms.