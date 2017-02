James Thomas and Glendella Hanson were married Feb. 16, 1957, at Simpson Methodist Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Chino Valley couple has four children: Robert, Randy (wife, Jodi), Dee Rasmussen (husband, Loren), and Kim Bowen (husband, Dennis), 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, with the 15th great-grandchild on the way.

Their 60th anniversary was celebrated with family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 18.