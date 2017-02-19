Emergency care for pets limited to solo 24-hour facilities

The nature of emergency injuries and accidents is they never happen at a convenient time or when money is no object.

If it’s a child, or even an adult, people will not hesitate to dial 911 for an ambulance, or head off to the nearest emergency room or Urgent Care facility, depending on the severity of the situation. If you have insurance, you show your card. If not, you just wait for the bill and deal with it later.

Not quite as easy when it comes to pets.

First, many pet owners do not have insurance against emergencies because often it seems that cost will be higher than they are likely to spend on monthly payments for the rare time when the animal will require such treatment.

For those who do once-a-year vet checks, they may have developed a relationship with their veterinarian such that any costs that might occur for an unexpected illness or surgery will be worked out between patient and doctor. Or maybe a credit plan is an option.

The dicier question is what happens in the greater Prescott area when a dog, cat, or equine becomes seriously ill and your local veterinarian is closed for the day, or it’s a weekend or holiday.

In the tri-city area, the Prescott Area Pet Emergency Hospital, 2245 Highway 69, is the only 24-hour emergency facility that most local veterinarians refer to, as do local police and even the Yavapai Humane Society, for smaller domesticated animals, mostly cats and dogs.

Hospital Community Service Representative Josh Zamora said the facility prides itself on having adequate staffing to handle whatever emergencies come their way, and they charge a flat fee of $95 a visit or $105 a visit for those that come in after 10 p.m. Further costs will be assessed based on required treatment, surgery or laboratory tests that the animal may require.

For equine emergencies in the area, the Prescott Animal Hospital Equine Center, 2611 Avenger, is the answer.

The Equine Center is open for regular hours six days a week – Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon. But the center also provides 24-hour emergency care with the availability of some 30 mobile trucks that can be dispatched to go and treat an animal that cannot otherwise be easily transported, Office Manager Amy Robl said.

If you are driving or hiking somewhere, and come upon a wounded animal or equine, Dave Fuller of the Prescott Police Department recommends calling 9-1-1 for help because even a seemingly harmless dog can bite if they are wounded and feel threatened in any way. “Animals can be unpredictable,’” Fuller said.

During regular business hours, Prescott can dispatch Animal Control officers to pick up a stray, wounded animal and take them to the Humane Society, Fuller said. After hours, he said the police will arrange for transport to the vet hospital. Police also have contacts with the Arizona Livestock Association when it comes to emergencies related to larger animals.

The Police Department would always prefer to get a call about an animal problem rather than “endanger somebody,” Fuller concluded.

Zamora concurred. “I would always reach out to Animal Control first,” he said. “We always want people to be safe. An injured animal is not always very happy. So use caution. That is always for the best.”

